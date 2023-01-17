  Lucie Krisman  - JCCC

JCCC launching barbecue cooking program

JCCC barbecue pavilion

Above, officials at the new barbecue pavilion's ribbon-cutting at the end of 2022. Photo via Johnson County Community College Facebook page.

Johnson County Community College has a new outdoor space for people to learn about barbecue and meat smoking.

At the end of 2022, the college unveiled a new pavilion for barbecue and smoking classes.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.

