Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Sen. Pat Pettey of Kansas Senate District 6 , a small part of which reaches into parts of northeast Johnson County.

Last Monday, Jan. 9, Gov. Laura Kelly was sworn in to her second term. In her inaugural address, she asked Kansas state work be remembered for choosing civility and unity. I am hopeful that will echo during the work of this legislative session.

The governor’s budget was introduced on Thursday and — like the past four years — the governor’s budget is balanced and maintains our state’s solid fiscal foundation.

A few highlights:

The proposed budget eliminates the sales tax on groceries this April , instead of in 2025, as it is currently set to do

It expands Medicaid, which among other things would bring $370 million to $450 million bonus from the federal government in the first two years.

It fully funds K-12 schools for the fifth consecutive year.

It invests $110 million in higher education.

This budget will now goes to the Legislature for consideration.

As the chair of the Legislature’s “Early Learning” caucus, a highlight of our first week was the governor’s executive order 01-23 establishing a task force that will lay out the groundwork for creating a new cabinet-level agency focused on early childhood.

As the governor said, “Giving Kansas kids the strongest start to life is the best possible investment we can make”.

I am Senator Pat Pettey, of Kansas’ 6th Senate District, and I am starting my eleventh year in the Kansas Senate. I can be contacted at: pat.pettey@ senate.ks.gov.