She graduated from Charlotte High School in Rochester (NY) in 1971 and then attended Olivet Nazarene University where she graduated with a BSN in 1976. She met Ray Morrison from Sacramento (CA) at ONU and they were married on April 2, 1976.

Barbara Ann Morrison, 70, of Olathe (KS) passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Barbara was born on September 30, 1952, in Rochester (NY) to Sylvester and Evelyn (Bohall) Derrenbacher.

Barbara became a Registered Nurse and served for 44 years in numerous hospitals throughout the Kansas City area as well as Pittsburg (KS), Oswego (NY), Springdale (AR) and Kankakee (IL). She was a very compassionate caregiver and mentored other nurses throughout her career. Some of her areas of responsibility included surgery, emergency room, administration, case management telemetry nursing and the WIC program.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 45 years Ray L. Morrison; sons Eric Morrison (Scottsdale, AZ) and Shawn Morrison (Olathe, KS); sisters Gayla Harriff (Churchville, NY) and Carolyn Thayer (Xenia, OH) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She loved to travel throughout the United States and especially go on cruise ships. Barbara’s favorite destination was Alaska and she visited the state several times. Barbara loved her canine pets and especially her current dog Sassy. Reading books by John Grisham was one of her favorite pastimes.

Barbara’s memorial service will be on Saturday, January 28th at 10:30 am at the Church of the Resurrection – Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224. The service will be streamed for those who can’t attend in person.

The family requests that contributions in Barbara’s memory be made to the Barbara Morrison Endowed Nursing Scholarship Fund at Olivet Nazarene University. Barbara’s desire was to help those nursing students in need of financial assistance so they could continue their education. Donations can be sent in her honor to the Office of Development, Olivet Nazarene University, One University Avenue, Kankakee, IL, 60914.