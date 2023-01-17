  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Barbara Ann Morrison

Barbara Ann Morrison, 70, of Olathe (KS) passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Barbara was born on September 30, 1952, in Rochester (NY) to Sylvester and Evelyn (Bohall) Derrenbacher.

She graduated from Charlotte High School in Rochester (NY) in 1971 and then attended Olivet Nazarene University where she graduated with a BSN in 1976. She met Ray Morrison from Sacramento (CA) at ONU and they were married on April 2, 1976.