Updates from Johnson County Community College: Explore workforce development opportunities through JCCC Continuing Education

Many courses cover professional and industry-specific topics like project management, Commercial Driver’s License training, digital marketing and graphic design. CE students can also have fun exploring a new hobby or challenging themselves with life and leisure courses like sign language, photography and sports and recreation. Unlike college credit courses, CE students can earn continuing education units (CEUs), certifications and licensures when completing their courses.

JCCC’s Continuing Education Division (CE) offers more than 2,600 courses, programs and certificates that can enhance a person’s career development or provide personal enrichment. Many of these courses increase an employee’s skills and knowledge to boost job productivity and career potential. JCCC CE will work with individuals – and businesses – to meet a variety of workforce needs.

This spring, JCCC CE is offering several courses and certificate programs that can keep you entertained, engaged and informed:

Digital Photography Basics – Learn about the world of digital photography. Topics will include digital vs. film, digital workflow, white balance, digital cameras, composition and using various shooting modes.

Hebrew, Beginning Biblical – Learn the language, history and archaeology of the Bible in this highly interactive class. The foundation for this ancient language will be laid through modern language teaching methods, while exploring the rich context of the ancient world in which the Bible was written.

Crappie University – Discover how to become a better crappie angler by learning the latest fish-finding technology and getting a better understanding fish behavior. This course is designed for anglers of all skill levels, students ages 14-17 are welcome to enroll with an adult who is also attending.

Business Accounting Certificate – This series is designed for non-finance employees and managers who want to better understand basic financial information. Participants will use that information to make confident decisions that will positively impact their bottom line.

Foundations of Leadership Certificate – This series is designed for new and aspiring leaders to gain an understanding and appreciation of important topics in leadership. Participants will receive an introduction to key aspects of leadership, including communication, teamwork, coaching, goal setting and unconscious bias.

JCCC is dedicated to helping all students — including CE students — reach their educational goals without worrying about financial strain. That’s why we award $50,000 in Workforce Development & Continuing Education Scholarships each year for those who want training to take the next step in their careers.

Customized training programs for businesses

In addition to its many courses and programs, JCCC’s CE team can also create a customized training plan tailored to meet the needs of your business or organization. Whether a company is looking to train a whole team or if there are key employees who need to gain new skills, they can create an instruction plan that aligns with your organization’s wants and values.

Jimmy England of Teague Electric shared, “JCCC has worked closely with local contractors to learn what the needs are and has created and adapted classes to help fulfill those needs. We value our partnership with JCCC.”

Learn more and view available courses

If you want to enhance your workplace skills, take advantage of professional development opportunities or just pick up a new hobby, JCCC Continuing Education has affordable, flexible and quality courses to help you achieve your goals. View the easy-to-navigate online catalog to register for classes.