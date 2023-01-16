  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Explore workforce development opportunities through JCCC Continuing Education

JCCC's Continuing Education courses enhance career development and increase personal enrichment.

JCCC’s Continuing Education Division (CE) offers more than 2,600 courses, programs and certificates that can enhance a person’s career development or provide personal enrichment. Many of these courses increase an employee’s skills and knowledge to boost job productivity and career potential. JCCC CE will work with individuals – and businesses – to meet a variety of workforce needs.

Continuing Education covers many course topics

Many courses cover professional and industry-specific topics like project management, Commercial Driver’s License training, digital marketing and graphic design. CE students can also have fun exploring a new hobby or challenging themselves with life and leisure courses like sign language, photography and sports and recreation. Unlike college credit courses, CE students can earn continuing education units (CEUs), certifications and licensures when completing their courses.