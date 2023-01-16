  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Merna Rita Hanson

Merna Rita (Sharp) Hanson, age 91, passed away on January 13, 2023 in Aberdeen Village.

Merna was born August 7, 1931 to Irvin Clarence Sharp and Caroline DeLetta (Dunwoodie) Sharp in Lafayette County, across the Missouri River from Camden, MO. At the age of 4 months, the family moved to a farm in Camden, MO. She attended Camden schools and graduated at age 17 from Camden High School as the class valedictorian. She went on to complete one year at Central Missouri State College.