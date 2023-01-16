John McClain

John graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1949 and served in the Korean Conflict. He received an honorable discharge on Jan 2, 1953. John received his degree in Electrical Engineering in November 1958 from Finley Engineering College. He was with Missouri Valley Electric Company as Sales Engineer for more than 30 years. After retiring from Missouri Valley Electric, John joined his stepson and two of his grandsons in the Basement and Foundation repair business, where he quickly became known and affectionately referred to by all as “Papa John”. His good nature, quick wit, interesting stories, (along with a little good advice when he thought it was needed), and genuine interest in others will be missed by all.

John was an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus. Having served as Grand Knight for two different Councils and as District Deputy.

John was a charter member of Christ the King Church in Kansas City, Kansas since 1940 where he enjoyed serving as Lector and Eucharist Minister. Though humble in spirit, John was gigantic in his love and prayers for others. His generous giving of himself will long be remembered by those whose lives he touched in so many ways.

“Papa” may your wonderful sense of humor, your sweet smile, your faith in our Loving Heavenly Father, and your love and compassion for others live on through your children and grandchildren who love you and miss you so.

John is now reunited with his daughter Monica, his parents, his brothers Herb and Fred, and sister, Sister Joanilla, all of whom went to be with the Lord before him.

Among those celebrating John’s life here on earth and mourning his absence are his wife Billie Frances of the home; Children, including a stepson he loved and considered his own, and two chosen daughters. Gloria Padgett, Eilleen Bastien, and husband Jamie, Robert McClain and wife Tere, Camille Knopps and husband Anthony, Shawn McClain and wife Paula, Esther Zimmerman and Russell Wilkerson, and chosen daughters Denise Gregory and Jo Ledford and husband Ken. His siblings; Harold McClain and wife Joan, Margaret Baker, Mike McClain and wife Dorothy, Robert McLain and wife Virginia. Including a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The Service will be Tuesday, January 17th, 2023 at 10:30 am at Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner, KS.