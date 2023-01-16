  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

John McClain

John McClain was born August 30th, 1931 to proud parents Fred and Marie (Hurla) McClain of Kansas City, Kansas.

John graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1949 and served in the Korean Conflict. He received an honorable discharge on Jan 2, 1953. John received his degree in Electrical Engineering in November 1958 from Finley Engineering College. He was with Missouri Valley Electric Company as Sales Engineer for more than 30 years. After retiring from Missouri Valley Electric, John joined his stepson and two of his grandsons in the Basement and Foundation repair business, where he quickly became known and affectionately referred to by all as “Papa John”. His good nature, quick wit, interesting stories, (along with a little good advice when he thought it was needed), and genuine interest in others will be missed by all.