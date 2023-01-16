James O. Neighbors Jr.

James Neighbors’s passing on Monday, January 2, 2023 has been publicly announced.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on January 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., at VFW Jack Ray Post #5789, 329 S Douglas, Lees Summit, Missouri.
