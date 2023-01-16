Carol Rae Barton

June 23, 1929 – January 12, 2023
Spring Hill, Kansas – Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband, William Kilby Barton. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Rae Litt and grandson, Kilby Lee Litt.
