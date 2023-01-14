Your Community: Booklist for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Martin Luther King Jr. was the most famous leader of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s & 60s. On the third Monday of each year, we celebrate his activism and legacy. You can learn more about this American icon by checking out the list of titles Johnson County Library has put together. Titles include books, eBooks, audiobooks, DVDs, and a graphic novel. There are recommendations for kids near the end of the list.

You can also learn more about Johnson County Museum’s recent exhibit, REDLINED: CITIES, SUBURBS, SEGREGATION, which took visitors on a deep dive into the history of redlining and how it both shaped and was shaped by Johnson County and the region. The exhibit taught visitors about the 19th and 20th century foundations of redlining, how the private practice became federal policy during the Great Depression, the expansion of the practice during postwar suburbanization, attempts to dismantle the system during the Civil Rights Era, and how the legacies of redlining continue to impact communities around the nation today.