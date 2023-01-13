SMSD News: Managing the unexpected – Preparing for medical emergencies in the SMSD

Much of the work of ensuring the health, safety and well-being of the people in our buildings is centered around our nursing staff. All of our nurses and nurse’s aides receive Basic Life Support (BLS) training, which is an American Heart Association course designed for healthcare professionals and other personnel who need to know how to perform CPR and other basic cardiovascular life support skills. BLS training is also provided to our police officers.

Each day during the school year, close to 30,000 students, teachers, staff, parents and community members come through the doors of a Shawnee Mission School District facility. This means that, in addition to serving the educational needs of more than 25,000 students, we attend to the health, safety and well-being of the population of a small town. This is a responsibility that we take incredibly seriously, and are continuously working to strengthen.

Each of our buildings is equipped with at least one automated external defibrillator (AED), with our larger buildings equipped with multiple devices that are strategically placed throughout the building. They are also installed in each of our athletic facilities. Our nurses and nurses aides are trained in the use of the AED, as are our SMSD police officers. Each of those devices is checked on a monthly basis, to ensure they are in good working order.

The district also has additional staff in each building who have received CPR training, which includes use of the AED. The district hosts monthly free CPR classes that are open to all district staff.

Working in collaboration with Johnson County Emergency Medical Services, the district keeps Naloxone available in each of its buildings. Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. It functions as an opioid antagonist, by rapidly attaching to opioid receptors and reversing and blocking the effects of other opioids. Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.

The district also has Epinephrine available in each of its buildings. Epinephrine injection is used, along with emergency medical treatment, to treat allergic reactions caused by foods, medications, insect bites or stings, latex or other causes. It works by relaxing the muscles in the patient’s airways, and by tightening blood vessels. It generally is injected as needed at the first sign of a serious allergic reaction. Nurses, nurses aides, police officers and additional building staff are trained in the use of both of these emergency medications.

Working with Children’s Mercy hospital, Belinder Elementary School is beginning a pilot project to train all staff in CPR and the use of an AED. The pilot, named Project Adam after a student in Wisconsin who died after suffering sudden cardiac arrest, provides schools with the resources necessary to implement the cardiac chain of survival.

The district pays particular attention to the safety and well-being of athletes, staff and spectators at athletic events. The district contracts with the University of Kansas Health Systems for athletic trainer services. Each high school is staffed with a full-time board certified and state-licensed athletic trainer. As indicated above, each school is outfitted with multiple AEDs, and trainers have access to an additional AED. This preparation for emergencies extends to the schools we compete with in the area, all of whom contract for Athletic Trainer services, which are available to us when we travel to away events in the local area.

For football, the University of Kansas Health System provides a physician onsite and on the sideline for all home games. Each of our schools, and our two district stadiums, are located within minutes of EMS services. Our coaching staff is all certified in CPR and AED, and they also receive annual concussion and heat illness training.

An emergency action plan is developed by our athletic directors and athletic trainers, and is put in place at each school and covered with the coaching staff prior to the start of the sports season. Teams routinely meet prior to events to review critical aspects of the emergency action plan, including primary point of contact, identification of athletic trainer(s) and other qualified medical professionals, location of AED(s), and any special concerns relative to the event. These teams can include administrators, coaches, trainers and officials.

Nobody ever wants to experience a medical emergency, but it is critically important to be prepared for the unexpected. In the Shawnee Mission School District, staff are constantly working to be prepared for any emergency that might arise. It is one many things we do as One Shawnee Mission.

