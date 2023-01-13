  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Managing the unexpected – Preparing for medical emergencies in the SMSD

Each day during the school year, close to 30,000 students, teachers, staff, parents and community members come through the doors of a Shawnee Mission School District facility. This means that, in addition to serving the educational needs of more than 25,000 students, we attend to the health, safety and well-being of the population of a small town. This is a responsibility that we take incredibly seriously, and are continuously working to strengthen.

Much of the work of ensuring the health, safety and well-being of the people in our buildings is centered around our nursing staff. All of our nurses and nurse’s aides receive Basic Life Support (BLS) training, which is an American Heart Association course designed for healthcare professionals and other personnel who need to know how to perform CPR and other basic cardiovascular life support skills. BLS training is also provided to our police officers.