Shawnee golf course residences will be aimed at 55+ crowd

Luxe Villas is the third phase of a project that has been significantly changed since it was originally proposed in 1999 for an area at 23600 to 23800 Clear Creek Parkway, just west of Kansas 7 Highway. near 67th Street.
The density has been reduced from the original 180 units in two-story buildings to 97 units in duplexes and single-family residences.
Building would occur on two holes at the golf club
At the same time, the amount of land to be built on has nearly doubled from the original 10.6 acres.
The changes will mean building on two holes of the golf course, although they may be added back in when the course is reconfigured, developer Kevin Stallings of D and D Building has said.
Issues with exterior design discussed
When the proposal went through the planning commission Dec. 5, the amount of masonry on the buildings’ fronts became an issue because it was less than the city building guidelines of 50%.
Stallings told councilmembers this week that those guidelines, written in 2001, are outdated and have fallen out of favor with buyers and builders.
The new project is designed to be more modern and appealing to buyers, he said.
One resident raised traffic concerns
Bob Bridges spoke at Monday’s public hearing, voicing concerns about the road network needed to handle new traffic from this and other projects in the area.
He said intersections at 67th Street and Hedge Lane, 75th Street and Kansas Highway 7 and 75th Street and Hedge Lane Terrace are “accidents waiting to happen.”
Neighbors are concerned that the infrastructure won’t be in place soon enough and suggested lower speed limits, roundabouts or traffic lights to slow drivers down, he said.
That concern was echoed by councilmember Angela Stiens, who said she fears the city hasn’t caught up with its infrastructure needs in high-growth areas.
Development aimed at over-55 residents
A real estate agent who will be selling the units also spoke: Kevin Straub said the development will be welcomed by the over-55 age group to which it is being marketed.
“There’s a need for one-level living in Shawnee,” where the fastest growing segment of the population is 55 years old and up, he said.
The vote was unanimous to approve the rezoning.
More details of the architecture and roads will be honed later as officials review the preliminary plans.
