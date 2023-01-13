  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

4 people injured in head-on highway crash in Overland Park

Two car hit each other in a head-on collision in north Overland Park on the highway.

Both vehicles involved in the crash eventually ended up turned the wrong way on the I-635 ramp to I-35. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Four people have non-life-threatening injuries following a head-on crash on a highway interchange in north Overland Park early Friday morning.

Merriam Police first received a report of a wrong-way driver at 1:33 a.m.