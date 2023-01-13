4 people injured in head-on highway crash in Overland Park

Both vehicles involved in the crash eventually ended up turned the wrong way on the I-635 ramp to I-35. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Four people have non-life-threatening injuries following a head-on crash on a highway interchange in north Overland Park early Friday morning.
Merriam Police first received a report of a wrong-way driver at 1:33 a.m.
Recorded radio traffic stated that a caller reported a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Johnson Drive.
Minutes later, as officers from Merriam and Mission responded, another 911 call was received, reporting a head-on crash in the I-35 and I-635 interchange in Overland Park.
Radio traffic from arriving officers stated that several people were injured on the ramp going from southbound I-635 to I-35.
Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Overland Park Fire responded to the scene along with four Johnson County Med-Act ambulances.
Arriving firefighters reported two vehicles with heavy damage and multiple people outside the cars.
Radio traffic states that four adults — all in their 20s — were transported by ambulance to the University of Kansas Medical Center for treatment.
None of the injuries were described as life-threatening.
The ramp reopened to regular traffic shortly before 4 a.m.
Overland Park Police have not released any details about the crash.
According to radio traffic, the wrong-way driver is being investigated for possibly driving under the influence of alcohol.
Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.
