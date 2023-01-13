4 people injured in head-on highway crash in Overland Park

Merriam Police first received a report of a wrong-way driver at 1:33 a.m.

Four people have non-life-threatening injuries following a head-on crash on a highway interchange in north Overland Park early Friday morning.

Recorded radio traffic stated that a caller reported a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Johnson Drive.

Minutes later, as officers from Merriam and Mission responded, another 911 call was received, reporting a head-on crash in the I-35 and I-635 interchange in Overland Park.

Radio traffic from arriving officers stated that several people were injured on the ramp going from southbound I-635 to I-35.

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Overland Park Fire responded to the scene along with four Johnson County Med-Act ambulances.

Arriving firefighters reported two vehicles with heavy damage and multiple people outside the cars.

Radio traffic states that four adults — all in their 20s — were transported by ambulance to the University of Kansas Medical Center for treatment.

None of the injuries were described as life-threatening.

The ramp reopened to regular traffic shortly before 4 a.m.

Overland Park Police have not released any details about the crash.

According to radio traffic, the wrong-way driver is being investigated for possibly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.