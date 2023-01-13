  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Marc E. Cook

Marc Cook, age 67, of Stilwell, Kansas passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home.

He was born on January 30, 1955 in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Eldon and Gloria (Beach) Cook. He grew up in the Turner area of Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from Turner High School in 1973. Marc spent his entire adult life working in the home construction industry. He began as a superintendent with his father’s company Cook & Southerland and then in the early 1980’s started building homes on his own.