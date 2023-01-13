Marc E. Cook

He was born on January 30, 1955 in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Eldon and Gloria (Beach) Cook. He grew up in the Turner area of Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from Turner High School in 1973. Marc spent his entire adult life working in the home construction industry. He began as a superintendent with his father’s company Cook & Southerland and then in the early 1980’s started building homes on his own.

Marc Cook, age 67, of Stilwell, Kansas passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home.

Marc is survived by his wife of 35 years Tracy, son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Rachel Cook of Olathe, daughter and son-in-law, Haley and Shabir Sultani of Spring Hill, sister and brother-in-law, Debra & Steve Dice of LaCygne, and three grandchildren, Jace, Aubry and Zayn. Both his parents preceded him in death.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 S. Black Bob Rd., Olathe, Kansas from 2 – 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to St. Jude Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or by mail at Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.