Obituaries Jan 13, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Jan. 10-12 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Jan. 10-12, 2023. Shawn Barry Nicoline Bertuglia Larry Gyulafia David Clarence Stephens Troy Donald Stidham J. Paul Turner Isabel Ann Byrne Michael H. Eisele Craig Halder Theodore “Ted” Knapp Norma Rhea Mitchell Louise Audrey Voth Shue Lang Chaio Donna L. Clark Bryan Erland Engelman Louis Dale Johnsen James E. Finan Craig Michael Halder Larry John Pitcher Keith Carter Sevedge Jack Vincent Irish Patricia Annette Hoffman Larry Lee Prather Donald Richard Skaja Timothy J. Trusler Arlayne May Bonness
