  Lucie Krisman  - Johnson County Government

JoCo Commission votes to keep new public comment rules

Johnson County Commission public comment

Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly, presiding over his first commission meeting Thursday. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

Rules regarding public comments instituted by new county chair Mike Kelly remain in place after Kelly’s first meeting Thursday, despite some opposition from residents and other commissioners.

Several residents attended Thursday’s meeting — Kelly’s first as chair — in person to protest the new rules, which end livestreaming of public comments at commission meetings and require residents to give their comments either in person or in writing.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1