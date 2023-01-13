🏋️‍♀️Post readers pick the best gyms in Johnson County

To help with this goal, the Post asked readers to send in their recommendations for the best fitness studios or gyms in Johnson County for this week’s edition of “5 to Try.”

For many, a new year means a new resolution to get in shape.

Take a look at the places our readers said are sure to make you break a sweat!

BLUSH Boot Camp

BLUSH Boot Camp, a fitness studio with an emphasis on female empowerment, was a top recommendation for this week.

This place offers “boot camp” fitness classes with different focus areas for each day of the week — from quads and calves to core and cardio.

The gym advertises an emphasis on female empowerment, including its heavily pink décor.

BLUSH has six locations across Johnson County, including in Prairie Village, Overland Park, Lenexa and Leawood.

Jazzercise

Our readers’ next pick for this week’s “5 to Try” is the classic workout Jazzercise, which is a full-body dance cardio workout blending cardio-boxing, dance and Pilates.

“Me and my friend have been members for 2 years and love getting exercise in a fun and productive way,” said Post reader Cindy Long.

Jazzercise has three Johnson County locations in Lenexa, Overland Park and a recently-opened location in Mission.

The Bar Method

Another popular fitness option selected by our readers is the ballet-focused workout provided by The Bar Method.

Located at 5215 W. 116th Place in Leawood, The Bar Method is a one-hour total body workout consisting of muscle strengthening and stretching techniques partially performed at the ballet bar.

The system is designed to create a uniquely lean, firm, sculpted body by combining ballet dance conditioning with the intense pace of interval training, according to the fitness center’s website.

“I started going in 2013 and was instantly addicted,” said Post reader Michelle Kaiser. “It is the only workout I have ever committed to for this long.”

9Round Fitness

Our readers’ next pick for this week’s best gym list is kickboxing studio 9Round Fitness.

9Round is a full-boy, high-intensity kickboxing workout that lasts a total of 30 minutes.

“I like 9Round because the workouts are set so I just have to show up, the workouts are different every day,” said Post reader Diane Lewis. “It is a fun workout and easy to fit into a busy schedule.”

9Round has five locations in the Johnson County area, including a gym in Overland Park and Mission, as well as two locations in Shawnee.

Fusion Fitness

Our final pick for “5 to Try” this week is Fusion Fitness, which offers group fitness classes that cover a broad spectrum of workout types, including cardio, toning, heavy weights and yoga.

“The atmosphere is fun, energetic, and inspiring,” said Post reader Karen Moore. “I’ve been going there for 5 years now and still find every class to be really challenging.”

Fusion Fitness has two Johnson County locations at 7134 W. 80th St. in Overland Park and 10577 Mission Road in Leawood.

