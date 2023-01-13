  Nikki Lansford  - 5 to Try

🏋️‍♀️Post readers pick the best gyms in Johnson County

A woman doing some heavy lifting at BLUSh Boot Camp. Photo via BLUSH Boot Camp.

For many, a new year means a new resolution to get in shape.

To help with this goal, the Post asked readers to send in their recommendations for the best fitness studios or gyms in Johnson County for this week’s edition of “5 to Try.”

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

