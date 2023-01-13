JoCo Notes: KC Restaurant Week kicks off today

We’ve made it to the end of another week in Johnson County!

Weekend outlook: Mostly sunny on Saturday with gathering clouds that night. High: 47, Low: 36. Then a cloudy day Sunday with increasing chance of rain late at night into Monday morning. High: 55, Low: 48.

🚨 Happening today

KC Restaurant Week kicks off today and more than 50 Johnson County establishments are participating.

From now until Sunday, Jan. 22, eateries across the metro are offering special multi-course meals with a percentage of proceeds from the sales going to a local charity.

This year’s community charity partner is Cornerstones of Care, a nonprofit that offers youth support services and facilitates foster care and adoptions.

Many restaurants allow diners to order Restaurant Week offerings dine-in, delivery or carryout.

Find out more: Here’s all the Johnson County restaurants taking part.

🗓️ Weekend things to do

Chinese New Year Gala at JCCC’s Midwest Trust Center, Sat., 7 p.m. [More info]

“I Have a Dream (Home)” MLK Celebration at Village Presbyterian Church, Prairie Village, Sat., 4 p.m. [More info]

Monster Jam, T-Mobile Center in KCMO, Sat. and Sun. [More info]

“Winterlude” by the Bobby Watson Quartet at JCCC’s Midwest Trust Center, Sun., 7 p.m. [More info]

🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories

📰 Other local news

The former owner of an Olathe opioid addiction clinic pleaded guilty to charges of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and will spend the next 11 years in federal prison. [Kansas City Business Journal]

pleaded guilty to charges of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and will spend the next 11 years in federal prison. [Kansas City Business Journal] Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly does not have COVID-19 after her office announced Thursday an initial test earlier this week proved to be a “false positive.” [Kansas Reflector]

does not have COVID-19 after her office announced Thursday an initial test earlier this week proved to be a “false positive.” [Kansas Reflector] In an editorial published in the Kansas City Star, a United Methodist Church official argued for returning the Shawnee Indian Mission property in Fairway to the Shawnee Tribe “so the story of what happened there will not fade into history.” [Kansas City Star]

property in Fairway to the Shawnee Tribe “so the story of what happened there will not fade into history.” [Kansas City Star] Applications are now being accepted for Johnson County Academy, intended to allow anyone who works or lives in Johnson County a chance to learn about the inner workings of county government. Applications are due Feb. 15 and 40 slots are open. [Learn more here]

🐦 Notable tweets

We may have had a white Christmas, but …

So far this winter season, Kansas City has seen 1.7" of snow. Typically, there is 6.9" of snow by January 10th. This makes the winter season of 2022-2023 the 21st least amount of snow since we started keeping records back in 1889. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 11, 2023

Scenes from a student art show at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.

This week, SM Northwest hosted a vertical art show with a diverse display of mediums and age groups! We are so grateful to the dedicated and passionate educators who made this event possible. We are #oneshawneemission pic.twitter.com/tOZkM23LfF — SM School District (@theSMSD) January 12, 2023

Registered Blue Valley voters will begin receiving mail-in ballots for a district bond election soon.