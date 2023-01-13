Jennifer Marie Adriano

Jennifer Adriano, 54, of Kansas City, MO passed away on January 8, 2023 at Truman Medical Center. Jennifer was born on June 29, 1968, the first child of Mary and Jerry Adriano. Jennifer graduated from St. Peter’s grade school, St. Teresa’s Academy, Park College and served in the United States Air Force.

Jennifer relished being the big sister to Jerry Jr, Jack, Jonathan, and Julia. Jennifer was responsible for reuniting her dad and half-brother Michael and she openly welcomed her newly discovered half-sister Rose a few years ago. Family was a central part of Jennifer’s life, beginning with quality time in Iowa with the Yocum family in her youth and ending with her family’s bedside vigil during her hospitalization.

Jennifer had limitless potential with an outgoing personality, easy laugh and a sharp mind. She was a friend to classmates, neighbors and co-workers from her various places of employment. Jennifer always wanted to know how others were doing and help them with whatever challenges they were facing. Sadly, Jennifer’s life was derailed by alcoholism, despite unwavering support from family and friends. While she died too young, her life was worthwhile and she will be missed. We are thankful she is no longer suffering and has finally found peace.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her fiancé Craig McCool. Jennifer is survived by her parents, Mary and Jerry, half-sister Rose, half-brother Michael(Claudia), brother Jerry Jr (Jackie), brother Jack, brother Jonathan, and sister Julia, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral mass will be Monday January 16 at 10:30am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 815 E Meyer Blvd, KCMO, with a lunch reception following at the church.