Jennifer Marie Adriano

June 29, 1968 – January 8, 2023.

Jennifer Adriano, 54, of Kansas City, MO passed away on January 8, 2023 at Truman Medical Center. Jennifer was born on June 29, 1968, the first child of Mary and Jerry Adriano. Jennifer graduated from St. Peter’s grade school, St. Teresa’s Academy, Park College and served in the United States Air Force.