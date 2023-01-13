Burkley Hoover, the 9-year-old daughter of Shawnee Mission East’s former football coach Justin Hoover, recently published her own football guide for children.
Hoover, who lives in Kansas City, Mo., published her book, “Here Comes Football: A Kids’ Guide to the Game,” following her dad’s resignation in early December from coaching SM East football.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1