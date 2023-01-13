  Juliana Garcia  - Sports

9-year-old daughter of former SM East coach writes football guide for kids

Burkley Hoover, her sister Avery, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock.

Burkley Hoover (right), daughter of former SM East football coach Justin Hoover, wrote a football book for kids. Above, Burkley, her sister Avery (left) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (center). Photo courtesy Justin Hoover.

Burkley Hoover, the 9-year-old daughter of Shawnee Mission East’s former football coach Justin Hoover, recently published her own football guide for children.

Hoover, who lives in Kansas City, Mo., published her book, “Here Comes Football: A Kids’ Guide to the Game,” following her dad’s resignation in early December from coaching SM East football.

? Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.