  Juliana Garcia  - Taxes

Decoding your JoCo grocery bill after Kansas’ food sales tax cut

A grocery receipt from Price Chopper in Roeland Park, showing $8.20 in taxes on a $102 bill.

You may have noticed that you're still paying way more than 4% in taxes at the grocery store despite a much-publicized cut to Kansas' sales tax on food. Above, a grocery receipt shows $8.20 in taxes on a $102 ticket, a rate of 8%. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Groceries are slightly cheaper in Kansas following a food sales tax cut that went into effect Jan. 1, but you may still have questions about how much you’re paying.

The cut lowers the sales tax rate on many food items from 6.5% to 4%.

