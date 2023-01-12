  Flury-Hinderks Insurance  - Sponsored posts

Your Insurance: Is my home covered for flood damage?

Let Bill Rowlen safely and securely guide you through the insurance marketplace.

With widespread media coverage of recent California storms, homeowners nationwide may be wondering what coverage they have for their homes when it comes to flood damage.

Most people might be surprised that the water damage they see on news media would not be covered under a standard homeowners insurance policy. In this article, we’ll provide some education and guidance for homeowners and give you some simple facts you should be aware of when it comes to evaluating your insurance portfolio for the risk of flood damage.