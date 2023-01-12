  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Troy Donald Stidham

Aug. 13, 1979 – Dec. 22, 2022

Troy was born August 12, 1979 to Pat and Linda Stidham, at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas in Houston, Texas. He entered the world about 30 minutes after his twin brother Sean Stidham was delivered. It was the first sign that Troy enjoyed his own personal time, which continued through much of his life. His early years were spent in Missouri City, Texas, where he was joined by his brother and older sister, Angela Stidham. In the early years there were constant trips to visit his grandparents, Mary and George Dowling of Andrews, Texas, and Don and Sue Stidham of White Oak, Texas.