  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

Shawnee, QuikTrip will share cost of upgrades near new store

QuikTrip is coming to a new location in Shawnee.

QuikTrip is planning a new store near 83rd Street and K-7 Highway in western Shawnee. Photo credit John Kraft via Shutterstock, used under a Creative Commons license.

Shawnee and the QuikTrip Corporation should share the costs of installing a traffic signal and turn lanes at West 83rd Street and Hedge Lane Terrace near a new gas station, the city council has decided.

Councilmembers this week unanimously approved a resolution of intent to use a “hybrid” funding agreement in anticipation of high traffic volume at a future QuikTrip at the northwest corner of that intersection.