Shawnee, QuikTrip will share cost of upgrades near new store

QuikTrip is planning a new store near 83rd Street and K-7 Highway in western Shawnee. Photo credit John Kraft via Shutterstock, used under a Creative Commons license.
Shawnee and the QuikTrip Corporation should share the costs of installing a traffic signal and turn lanes at West 83rd Street and Hedge Lane Terrace near a new gas station, the city council has decided.
Councilmembers this week unanimously approved a resolution of intent to use a “hybrid” funding agreement in anticipation of high traffic volume at a future QuikTrip at the northwest corner of that intersection.
The 7.7-acre development at 8278 Hedge Lane Terrace also includes eight gas pumps.
Improvements to cost no more than $1.36M
Normally the money for traffic improvements would come either from city funds or from a special benefit district, in which property owners who directly benefit would pay, but in this case, the city proposed a combination of those two funding vehicles.
The maximum $1.36 million cost includes the issuing of bonds.
Each side pays a share of the cost
Under the cost-sharing deal, the city would pay about 20% of the benefit district assessment and would also offer a sales tax exemption for construction related materials.
The sales tax exemption would result in a savings of $300,000 to QuikTrip.
Added to the $325,000 from the city’s share of the benefit district, the corporation would be able to save about 46% of the maximum cost.
To prevent delays that come with the city bidding process, QuikTrip would temporarily finance and start the construction.
Councilmember suggested looking for other stores in future
Councilmembers generally accepted the concept during a discussion at Monday’s meeting.
Councilmember Kurt Knappen said, “I am in favor of this because QuikTrip is paying for a (traffic) light that we need. I’m amazed at how much putting up a stoplight is.”
At the same time, Councilmember Tony Gillette suggested that the city consider diversifying its convenience store brands.
“It would behoove us maybe to look at independents or another brand,” he said, so Shawnee can avoid being, “99% QuikTrip in this town. If they ever pull the plug, what do we do?”
However the city does not actively recruit convenience stores, he was told. In this case, QuikTrip came to Shawnee with a proposal.
Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.
