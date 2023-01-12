Shawn Barry, 54, Prairie Village, KS passed away December 15, 2022 at Kansas City Hospice, after brief hospitalization due to health complications. Shawn was born in St Louis to parents James “Bud” and Ann Barry. She graduated from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, KS.

Shawn was a talented Occupational Therapist who loved helping people gain joy through improving physical function and independence. She is survived by two sisters; Coleen Flathman of Overland Park, KS and Lisa Price of Leawood, KS, a niece, Lindsey Ledom and two nephews Colin and Christian Flathman.