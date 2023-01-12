Shawn Barry, 54, Prairie Village, KS passed away December 15, 2022 at Kansas City Hospice, after brief hospitalization due to health complications. Shawn was born in St Louis to parents James “Bud” and Ann Barry. She graduated from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, KS.
Shawn was a talented Occupational Therapist who loved helping people gain joy through improving physical function and independence. She is survived by two sisters; Coleen Flathman of Overland Park, KS and Lisa Price of Leawood, KS, a niece, Lindsey Ledom and two nephews Colin and Christian Flathman.
Shawn’s dogs, Hershey, Clyde and Rolo were her constant loyal companions. Shawn was preceded in death by her parents. She was a loving sister and aunt, a loyal and delightful friend who remained the “glue that held many friends together through the years”. Her steady companionship and sense of adventure will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. She was equally at ease hiking in the wilderness or the streets of Chicago, and with the noise of a major concert or the quiet of a drink with friends on the porch.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Road, KC, MO 64145.
