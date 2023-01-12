  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Nicoline Bertuglia

July 20, 1934 – December 24, 2022

Overland Park, Kansas – Nicoline J. Bertuglia (AKA Aunt, Aunt Nicky, Nicky and Saint Nicky), 88, died peacefully, in the warmth and comfort of lifelong friends and family Dec. 24, 2022.