Nicoline Bertuglia

Overland Park, Kansas – Nicoline J. Bertuglia (AKA Aunt, Aunt Nicky, Nicky and Saint Nicky), 88, died peacefully, in the warmth and comfort of lifelong friends and family Dec. 24, 2022.

Nicky was born July 20, 1934 in Kansas City, Mo to Thomas Bertuglia and Jennie Cammisa Bertuglia. Nicky graduated from St. Teresa’s Academy, and attended Penn Valley Community College. She was an Executive Secretary and Administrative Assistant at Blue Cross Blue Shield for many years, before becoming Sr. Executive Secretary at Children’s Mercy. She then served as Executive Secretary to the President of Medical Employment Directory, Inc, from its founding in 1984, until she retired in 2008. Nicky was a devoted Catholic and lifelong member of Christ the King Catholic Church before moving to The Forum of Overland Park, where she attended Cure of Ars.

Nicky is survived by nephews Tom (Kim) and Anthony (Denise) Treccariche, and David and Thomas Bertuglia, great nephews Adam Bertuglia, Joseph Treccariche and Dominic Treecariche, great niece Michelle Bertuglia-Haley.

Services will be held at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Rd. Visitation at 10:00 am, to be followed by Rosary at 10:45, and Celebration of Life, officiated by Fr. Robert Storey, at 11:00. Graveside services at Mt. Moriah/Newcomer Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Rd. KCMO, and interment will follow Mass. Cure of Ars will live stream services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Nicky’s name to Keeler Women’s Center, A Ministry of the Benedictine Sisters. https://www.mountosb.org/ministries/keeler-womens-center/