  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

1 man found shot dead in Jeep near I-435 and K-10 in Lenexa

Police block off I-435 in Lenexa following a deadly shooting on the highway.

Law enforcement vehicles block off southbound I-435 in Lenexa Thursday as they investigated a shooting that left one man dead earlier that morning. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Lenexa Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating after a driver was found shot along Interstate 435 near Kansas Highway 10 on Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred around 5:45 a.m. Thursday

  • Off. Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, says officers were first called to the southbound lanes of I-435 at the K-10 interchange for a crash.
  • He says officers arrived to find a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that had crashed into a light pole in the ditch.
  • “The driver and sole occupant of the Jeep, an adult male, was located deceased inside the vehicle,” Chavez said in a news release.
  • Chavez said it was determined the man had sustained a gunshot wound.

Highway closed during investigation Thursday

  • Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers closed the ramp from southbound I-435 to westbound K-10 as they investigated the crash.
  • The ramp reopened after the crashed Jeep was removed shortly before 10 a.m.
  • “The Lenexa Police Department is conducting a death investigation to include the circumstances leading up to the incident,” Chavez said.
Investigators look for evidence on the scene of deadly shooting on I-435 in Lenexa.
Investigators comb through the grass of the central median of I-435 on Thursday afternoon as traffic passes in the northbound lanes. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Investigators returned later and closed highway again

  • Police and Highway Patrol troopers returned at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday to search for possible evidence of the shooting, closing all southbound lanes of I-435 at 87th Street in the process.
  • Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab techs could be seen using metal detectors along the Interstate.
  • Officers, detectives and two K-9s also walked the lanes looking for potential evidence.
  • All lanes of I-435 reopened at about 3:15 p.m.

Road rage left open as a possible motive for shooting

  • The deceased man has not been publicly identified.
  • Police are asking anyone to come forward who may have information “about this incident, including any possible road rage behaviors observed between a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and another vehicle on southbound I-435 highway at around 5:45 a.m.”
  • To give tips, you can call 913-825-8040 or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.