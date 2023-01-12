1 man found shot dead in Jeep near I-435 and K-10 in Lenexa

Lenexa Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating after a driver was found shot along Interstate 435 near Kansas Highway 10 on Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred around 5:45 a.m. Thursday
- Off. Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, says officers were first called to the southbound lanes of I-435 at the K-10 interchange for a crash.
- He says officers arrived to find a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that had crashed into a light pole in the ditch.
- “The driver and sole occupant of the Jeep, an adult male, was located deceased inside the vehicle,” Chavez said in a news release.
- Chavez said it was determined the man had sustained a gunshot wound.
Highway closed during investigation Thursday
- Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers closed the ramp from southbound I-435 to westbound K-10 as they investigated the crash.
- The ramp reopened after the crashed Jeep was removed shortly before 10 a.m.
- “The Lenexa Police Department is conducting a death investigation to include the circumstances leading up to the incident,” Chavez said.
Investigators returned later and closed highway again
- Police and Highway Patrol troopers returned at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday to search for possible evidence of the shooting, closing all southbound lanes of I-435 at 87th Street in the process.
- Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab techs could be seen using metal detectors along the Interstate.
- Officers, detectives and two K-9s also walked the lanes looking for potential evidence.
- All lanes of I-435 reopened at about 3:15 p.m.
Road rage left open as a possible motive for shooting
- The deceased man has not been publicly identified.
- Police are asking anyone to come forward who may have information “about this incident, including any possible road rage behaviors observed between a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and another vehicle on southbound I-435 highway at around 5:45 a.m.”
- To give tips, you can call 913-825-8040 or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.
