Larry Gyulafia

Lorant (Larry) Arzen Gyulafia of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 3, 2023.

Larry was born on March 22, 1945, to Gyula and Gizella Gyulafia in Sümeg, Hungary, the second of six children. His family left Hungary following the Hungarian Revolution and spent three years in Austria before immigrating to the U.S. They established a home in Kansas City, where many family members still live today.