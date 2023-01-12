  Juliana Garcia  - Congress

Here’s what JoCo-area projects are getting federal funds in 2023

KU Medical Center is getting $43 million in federal funds from Congress for a new research center.

The lion's share of the funding is going to the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City, Kan., which is getting $43 million to go towards a new research building. File photo.

President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending package into law last month — and millions of it are headed to Johnson County.

The federal funding includes $14.2 million in requests from Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids and $43 million for the University of Kansas Cancer Center secured by Sen. Jerry Moran.

