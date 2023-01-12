Here’s what JoCo-area projects are getting federal funds in 2023

President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending package into law last month — and millions of it are headed to Johnson County.
The federal funding includes $14.2 million in requests from Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids and $43 million for the University of Kansas Cancer Center secured by Sen. Jerry Moran.
Here’s a look at the projects getting federal funding in 2023:
KU Medical Center: $10 million
- Davids’ requests will bring a $2.9 million advanced CT scanner and a $2.5 million MRI scanner to the facility.
- An additional $5 million from Moran’s request is headed for upgrades to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway.
KU Cancer Center: $43 million
- Moran’s request will help pay for a 670,000-square-foot research facility at the main KU Medical Center Campus in Kansas City, Kan.
- This “centralized cancer research building” will aim to “unite people across all scientific disciplines under one roof to support collaboration,” according to a KU Cancer Center press release.
Overland Park road projects: $9.4 million
- Some $4 million for the reconstruction of 167th Street from Switzer to Antioch roads in south Overland Park, including new sidewalks and a roundabout, are included in the new spending bill, due to Davids’ requests.
- The city will also see $5.4 million worth of infrastructure upgrades to the College Boulevard Bridge at Indian Creek, which in 2018 was listed in a federal report as being structurally deficient.
Four local law enforcement agencies get money
- Moran secured a total of $13 million for additional “tools and training” for more than 30 law enforcement agencies across Kansas.
- Police departments in Lenexa, Olathe, Prairie Village and Shawnee are on the list to receive federal funding.
- The Post reached out to Moran’s office for more clarification about the projects his office had requested funding for and have yet to hear back.
Shawnee, Olathe and Gardner projects in the pipeline
- Other projects include $126,000 for upgrades to the Shawnee fire station headquarters and fire station 73 solar energy systems, according to a release from Davids’ office.
- Another appropriation of $750,000 will result in a new dam and spillway downstream of Cedar Lake Dam in Olathe.
- Gardner is also receiving a $3 million wastewater infrastructure grant for commercial expansion at New Century Business Park and Logistics Park Kansas City Intermodal.
