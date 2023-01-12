J. Paul Turner

J. Paul served in the US Air Force for four years, including one year in Korea. In 1959, their daughter Karen was born while he was stationed in Panama City, Florida. During his last year of service he felt called to full time ministry and finished his college career at Bethany Nazarene College in a suburb of Oklahoma City, OK. Paul also served as a youth pastor for a local congregation while attending college. He graduated in 1968. He received a Certificate of Ordination with the Church of the Nazarene in July 1968.

James Paul Turner, 86, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born on February 25, 1936 in Merriam, Kansas to M. Frank and Thelma (Patterson) Turner. J. Paul graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1954 followed by a year at Olivet Nazarene College in Kankakee, Illinois. He met Marilyn J. Stone from Howell, Michigan and they married on February 17, 1956.

After seven years of youth ministry, Paul joined the editorial staff of Nazarene Headquarters in Kansas City to develop a high school curriculum for high school students. That became a stretch of 20 years of ministry to teenagers, single adults and ended with developing a strong ministry to marriages, Nazarene Marriage Enrichment. Marriage Enrichment was developed through their passion to help strengthen marriages through conflict resolution, communication and Lordship. Together they led M.E. retreats and training workshops all over the globe. Paul and Marilyn headed to College Church of the Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho where he facilitated small group ministries. Lay Development became his assignment back in Olathe, Kansas at College Church of the Nazarene. Later J.Paul rejoined Nazarene Headquarters in Marriage and Family Ministries until retirement. At retirement he was a contract employee doing page design publishing. Upon complete retirement in 2004 he launched The Center for LifeStory writing which became his life’s passion. He provided instruction, free design and editing services for adults over fifty. He encouraged and taught people how to write their own life stories. The Center has had 2,400 stories written by 262 authors.

Using his page design and editing skills he provided weekly newsletters for The Ambassadors Class at College Church for several years. He also wrote, designed and edited a monthly newsletter for his neighborhood, Sterling Homes.

J. Paul is survived by his sister, Shirley Scudday of Orange, CA, daughter, Karen (Kenneth) Baruth of Olathe, KS; his favorite granddaughters, Lauren (Jeff) Baruth-Stromberg of Lawrence, KS, and Rachael Baruth of Overland Park, KS.

He was preceded in death by his wife and soul mate, Marilyn in 2018.

Memorial services are to be held at College Church of the Nazarene, 2020 E. Sheridan Street,Olathe, KS on Monday, January 30th at 2:00 pm. Visitation with family will begin at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in J. Paul’s memory be made to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries. Contributions can be sent to:

Nazarene Compassionate Ministries

17001 Prairie Star Parkway

Lenexa, KS 66220

ncm.org