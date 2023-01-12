  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

J. Paul Turner

James Paul Turner, 86, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born on February 25, 1936 in Merriam, Kansas to M. Frank and Thelma (Patterson) Turner. J. Paul graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1954 followed by a year at Olivet Nazarene College in Kankakee, Illinois. He met Marilyn J. Stone from Howell, Michigan and they married on February 17, 1956.

J. Paul served in the US Air Force for four years, including one year in Korea. In 1959, their daughter Karen was born while he was stationed in Panama City, Florida. During his last year of service he felt called to full time ministry and finished his college career at Bethany Nazarene College in a suburb of Oklahoma City, OK. Paul also served as a youth pastor for a local congregation while attending college. He graduated in 1968. He received a Certificate of Ordination with the Church of the Nazarene in July 1968.