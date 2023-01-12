  Juliana Garcia  - Restaurants

2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’

Joe's Kansas City Z-Man sandwich, an offering that made it on Food Network's "50 States of Barbecue" list

The Z-Man sandwich from Joe's Kansas City, which has locations in Leawood and Olathe, besides its original in a gas station on County Line road in KCK. Photo via Joe's Kansas City Facebook page

Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year.

The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.

