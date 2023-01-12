David Clarence Stephens was born on October 26,1942 in Quincy Illinois to Clarence and Rosetta Stephens. David passed from this life at the age of 80 on January 8, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas with his loving wife Deb Stephens and daughter Jeannine Billings by his side.

David had battled Alzheimer’s disease courageously for the past several years. He spent his early years growing up in Wyandotte County and later moved to Lenexa, Kansas where he became very active in city government, serving on the Board of Zoning Appeals for 3 years, City Planning Commission for 8 years, then serving as a City Council Member for 11 years. In 1988 he ran for Kansas State Senate in the 10th District, losing to the incumbent candidate by a very slim margin of 384 votes.

After graduating from De La Salle High School, he entered the Navy at the age of 17 and was a Naval Radar Technician stationed in Hawaii. He enjoyed telling stories of his adventures flying security details up the coast from Hawaii to Alaska. His naval electronics training led him to a very successful career in computer technology. He built many successful businesses, traveled internationally (which he was passionate about) and spent the last years of his business career doing consulting. David considered himself one of the “founding fathers” of the Great Lenexa BBQ Battle and worked tirelessly for many years to grow it to the event it has become today.

In these last few years, David enjoyed working on his computer while hanging out at his favorite cigar shop. He also changed his opinion about “dogs as pets” and became a foster dad to many. He and Deb spent many hours volunteering at Wayside Waifs. David loved people and making new friends and will always be remembered for great conversation and his sense of humor. David was comfortable in a crowd, as well as relaxing with a good cigar and a glass of wine.

Those he leaves to cherish his memories are his loving wife Deb Stephens; daughter Jeannine Billings and husband Roger Billings; son Peter Stephens and wife Deanna Stephens; son Brian Stephens and wife Shellie Stephens; step-daughter Megan Mackey and husband Jeff Mackey; granddaughters Emma Billings and Lily Mackey; grandsons Aaron Batchelder, Austin Howard, Kyle Stephens, Alex Stephens, Zach Billings and Dylan Stephens; sisters Carol Foster and Diane Bureman; brothers Dan Stephens and Tom Stephens; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues who will all deeply miss him.

We invite family and friends to come together and share their memories at a Celebration of Life on January 21st from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lenexa City Hall, 17101 W. 87th St. Pkwy, Lenexa Kansas. This will be an open house type of reception with appetizers, wine and beer. No need to dress up. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association Alzheimer’s Association or to Wayside Waifs.