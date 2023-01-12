  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

David Clarence Stephens

October 26, 1942 – January 8, 2023

David Clarence Stephens was born on October 26,1942 in Quincy Illinois to Clarence and Rosetta Stephens. David passed from this life at the age of 80 on January 8, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas with his loving wife Deb Stephens and daughter Jeannine Billings by his side.