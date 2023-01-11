All Unified School District 232’s middle and high schoolers, as well as all secondary teachers, are getting new laptops.
The school board recently approved $5.6 million to purchase 5,300 MacBooks — along with AppleCare+ protection for each device and protective cases — which will be paid over the next four years.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1