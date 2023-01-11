  Juliana Garcia  - Unified School District No. 232

💻 USD 232 upgrading laptops for middle and high schoolers

Monticello Trails Middle School students collaborate on a project in a Pathways course using laptops.

Unified School District 232 approved a $5.6 million purchase of new laptops to refresh all middle and high school — and all teachers' — devices for the 2023-24 school year. Above, two middle school students using their laptops. Photo courtesy Alvie Cater

All Unified School District 232’s middle and high schoolers, as well as all secondary teachers, are getting new laptops.

The school board recently approved $5.6 million to purchase 5,300 MacBooks — along with AppleCare+ protection for each device and protective cases — which will be paid over the next four years.

