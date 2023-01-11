Theodore “Ted” Knapp

Overland Park, Kansas – Theodore Franklin Knapp, 83, of Overland Park, KS passed away on January 6th, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. Ted was born on December 6th, 1939 in Emporia, KS to Frank and Katherine Knapp. A visitation will take place on Friday, January 13th from 9:30 to 11:00 am at Amos Family Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 14th at 11:00 am at Graceland Cemetery in Burlington, Kansas.

Ted grew up on a farm near Gridley, Kansas and was the hardest worker you would have ever met. He was very proud of being a farm boy and succeeding in the big city world. In 1961, Ted married his high school sweetheart, Carol “Sue” Curtiss. Together they raised three children they were so proud of, Tim, Tamra and Traci.

Ted graduated from Kansas State University with an architectural degree. While there, he took all of the art classes available to him. He was an artist at heart but made his living as an architect. In 1981, he established TK Architects with his wife Sue. Together they built the firm into what is now a premier entertainment and cinema architecture firm. His success gave them the opportunity to travel extensively and he especially enjoyed his time living in London. His travel was an extra blessing as it provided great scenes for his artwork. Throughout his lifetime, he won several awards at various art shows and has painted some of the world’s most beautiful buildings and landscapes.

In later life, he enjoyed his time at the family lake house entertaining family and friends, fishing all of the lakes, and driving around in the pontoon for the evening boat parade. Ted was an avid K-State, Chiefs and Royals fan and watched every single game.

Ted was a true gentleman and friend and had an infectious smile and a famous giggle to go along with it. He will be dearly missed. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Katherine Knapp; wife, Carol Sue Knapp; and sister, Katy Jacobs. He is survived by his three children, Tim Knapp (Laura), Tamra Knapp (Christie Knight) and Traci Thompson (Al); grandson, Ben Knapp; and several nieces and nephews.