  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Theodore “Ted” Knapp

December 6, 1939 – January 6, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Theodore Franklin Knapp, 83, of Overland Park, KS passed away on January 6th, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. Ted was born on December 6th, 1939 in Emporia, KS to Frank and Katherine Knapp. A visitation will take place on Friday, January 13th from 9:30 to 11:00 am at Amos Family Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 14th at 11:00 am at Graceland Cemetery in Burlington, Kansas.