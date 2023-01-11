  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Norma Rhea Mitchell

September 10, 1933 – January 5, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Norma Rhea Mitchell, passed away peacefully in her home on January 5th, 2023, at 89 years of age. She was born in Franklin, Arkansas on September 10th, 1933 to George Ray and Zelma Estelle Billingsley. A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother, Norma was surrounded by family at the time of her death.