Overland Park, Kansas – Norma Rhea Mitchell, passed away peacefully in her home on January 5th, 2023, at 89 years of age. She was born in Franklin, Arkansas on September 10th, 1933 to George Ray and Zelma Estelle Billingsley. A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother, Norma was surrounded by family at the time of her death.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Vernon Mitchell, son Paul Stephen Mitchell and sister Pauline Thomas. She is survived by her youngest son, Stanley Mitchell and wife Tricia; second son, Jerry Mitchell, his wife Wei, and their sons, Paul, Stephen and David; daughter-in-law Sherri Mitchell, granddaughter Tara Stewart and great-grandson, Whitman Stewart; siblings Betty Thompson, Barbara Bramlett and Gregory Billingsley.

Norma had numerous interests during her lifetime, but first and foremost, was her love for her savior, Jesus Christ, the Bible and the Assembly of God church. A devoted Christian, she began every day with Bible readings and prayer with her three sons prior to their going to school, attended church services regularly and was a beloved member of the Overland Park Assembly of God congregation. Of the multitude of changes that occurred over her almost ninety years, her love of the lord and his word endured.

She had a big heart and often said that God had instilled a love for everyone there. Her love extended beyond friends and family, to acquaintances, strangers, and even to many furry four- legged friends. She took in and cared for a large menagerie of dogs and cats, horses, birds and even turtles over her lifetime. A farm girl, she was lovingly nicknamed “Ellie Mae” after the pet loving character on the 70s TV sitcom “The Beverly Hillbillies”. She created a memorable and incredibly fun experience for her three sons growing up on top of the hill in the south of old Overland Park, Kansas.

She was raised during the great depression, the daughter of dairy farmers who left their farm due to the extreme financial pressures of the time. As a young teen, while others attended school, she worked the hop fields of Yakima, Washington. Because of this she missed her opportunity to attend high school and receive her diploma, but this was where she met her future husband, Paul Mitchell, and their family came into existence in 1948.

Norma Mitchell held many things dear in her life, but foremost was her love of God and – as a close second – was her love of family and that is how we will always remember her.

Visitation 1:00pm to 2:00pm, Funeral Service 2:00pm on Monday, January 16 at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO.