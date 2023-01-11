Michael H. Eisele

Michael married his loving wife Betty Eisele on January 18, 1975. Betty was Michael’s everything, she was his world. He was a better person for spending his life with Betty. When Betty left this world early it left a great hole in his heart, a grief he carried until the time of his passing.

Michael adopted his loving daughter Tina when she was 7 years old. To Tina her father was her life, she believed that if it were not for her father she would not have been able to live and become the mother, wife, and woman she was. He was always there for her no matter what she needed, what she was doing, or wherever she was. Michael was a father that she could respect, trust and listen to, the type of man that she knew would help her grow up to be a good and loving person. He was her teacher, her role model, her protector, her angel. Tina thought the world of her father, she loved him with everything she had. She felt really blessed that he was the man who came and took her in as a child making her his daughter.

Michael was a grandfather to two rambunctious grandsons. He was a man they could respect, a man they could follow, a man they wish to be. Michael would treat his grandsons like they were the most important people in the world. Any chance he could find he would go out of his way to spoil them rotten. But, he always made sure to guide them and teach them how to be good, strong, loving humans. He gave them the gift of charity and made them be the type of men that would welcome and take care of everyone around them.

Michael was the type of man that everyone could respect and look up to. He would give as much as he could to any person he met in his life who was in need. If there was ever someone who truly embodied the saying, willing to give the shirt off his back, it was Michael. Michael’s house was a spot where children in need knew they could just show up for support, comfort, guidance, and love. To Michael everyone was family and he wanted to take care of everyone regardless of personal cost. He was the type of man who could always see the good in everyone and everything around him.

Michael was a heavily religious man, he carried a strong Catholic faith in his heart. Every aspect of how Michael lived revolved around his faith. The type of person Michael was is because he truly carried God in his heart at all times.

Michael is survived by his grandsons Christopher Ryan Eisele and Kevin Michael Short, and his granddaughter-in-law Anne Marie Eisele.

He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Eisele, and daughter Tina Vega.