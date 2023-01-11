  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam reignites plan for old community center site

The former Irene B. French Community Center in Merriam was demolished in 2020.

The historic building that housed the Irene B. French Community Center on Merriam Drive, above, was torn down in 2020, and the land now sits empty. File photo.

Merriam is relaunching efforts to transform the site of the former Irene B. French Community Center.

A special committee previously charged with finding a use for the land at 5701 Merriam Drive is being reconstituted for the first time in four years and will work to finalize a design for the now-empty green space.

