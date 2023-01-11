Merriam reignites plan for old community center site

Merriam is relaunching efforts to transform the site of the former Irene B. French Community Center.
A special committee previously charged with finding a use for the land at 5701 Merriam Drive is being reconstituted for the first time in four years and will work to finalize a design for the now-empty green space.
Committee will focus on amphitheater concept
- Anna Slocum, parks and recreation director, told the city council on Monday that the committee, dubbed the 5701 Committee, would soon seek a landscape design architect for the project.
- The concept for an outdoor amphitheater with event lawn and pavilion was the committee’s preferred option in 2019, the last time the group actively took public input.
- The committee, architect and city staff would work to finalize the design with public input along the way, Slocum said.
- City staff anticipate the city council could consider a final design by the end of the year, with construction possibly beginning in 2024, she said.
City purchased church north 5701 Merriam Dr. site
- Buying the First Church of Christian Scientist at 9224 W. 57th St. for $350,000 allows the city to control its future uses, according to city documents.
- The city council discussed the future of that property in an executive session in September.
- These possibilities include using the building “as-is” for future reuse or implementation of the Army Corps of Engineers Upper Turkey Creek Project, according to city documents.
Other nearby projects could impact 5701 site
- Talks to remake Merriam Drive, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ long-discussed plan to deal with flooding along Upper Turkey Creek, could both effect what happens at the former community center site, City Administrator Chris Engel said.
- The concept, which is mostly playsets and greenspace, intentionally accounts for the need for future redevelopments, he said.
The community center land has history
- Crews found a time capsule in the 1911 cornerstone of the building during the demolition in August 2020.
- This included signatures of the city’s founding families such as David Gee Campbell and a handwritten roster of then-elementary students.
- The original 1911 building once housed multiple schools including Johnson County Community College and Kansas City Christian School.
Go deeper: Read up on the decision to build the new community center and a subsequent vote to demolish IBFCC.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1