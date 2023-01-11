Louise Audrey Voth

Obituary is Pending. Please check back soon.
Graveside Service
Private service, no guests please
Johnson County Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210
Memorial Service
Old Mission United Methodist Church
5519 State Park Rd, Fairway, KS 66205
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1