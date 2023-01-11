  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Leawood creating wildflower haven for monarch butterflies

This spring, the city of Leawood will plant a range of native wildflowers for monarch butterflies to pollinate as they move through the region. File photo.

The city of Leawood is building a haven of wildflowers for migrating monarch butterflies.

The Parks and Recreation department will plant a mix of wildflowers for the butterflies to pollinate as they pass through the region.

