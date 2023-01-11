  Kansas News Service  - Kansas legislature

These issues could define 2023 Kansas legislative session

The exterior of the Kansas Statehouse building in Topeka.

Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka for the legislative session with more than $2 billion in budget surplus. Cutting taxes and new spending will be a major political issue in 2023. Photo credit Celia Llopis-Jepsen/Kansas News Service.

By Dylan Lysen 

Kansas lawmakers returned to the statehouse this week with more than $2 billion in loose change to fight over.