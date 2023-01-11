JoCo Notes: JCCC Board fills vacancy with former trustee

🌥️ Today’s forecast : Increasingly cloudy with a chance for rain and snow starting later tonight. High: 57, Low: 20

The Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees filled a vacancy with a familiar face.

On Tuesday, the board selected former trustee Melody Rayl to fill out the remainder of Joy Koesten’s four-year term.

Rayl was one of seven finalists the board had earlier picked to interview.

Koesten, who was elected to the board in 2021, resigned last month, citing “family health challenges.”

Rayl last served on the board of trustees from 2008 to 2013 and was chair part of that time.

She is currently a partner at Kansas City law firm Fisher Phillips. Before that, she served 20 years on the police forces in Leawood and Overland Park.

Prairie Village Parks & Rec Committee, 5:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission Community Development Committee, 6:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission Finance and Administration Committee, 7:30 p.m. [View agenda]

An Overland Park restaurant group has sold five metro Twin Peaks locations to a trio of Wichita entrepreneurs. [Kansas City Business Journal]

locations to a trio of Wichita entrepreneurs. [Kansas City Business Journal] Melanie Haas of Overland Park was elected chair of the Kansas State Board of Education, beating out fellow Johnson Countian Michelle Dombrowsky by a 6-4 vote. [KSDE]

of Overland Park was elected chair of the Kansas State Board of Education, beating out fellow Johnson Countian Michelle Dombrowsky by a 6-4 vote. [KSDE] Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is isolating with minor symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19. [Kansas Reflector]

A Bird scooter parked in an … unusual location in Overland Park.

Well… This is a new one. 😂 As a reminder, please avoid parking @BirdRide vehicles on accessible parking spaces, curb ramps, driveways, in the middle of sidewalks or on top of park monuments (we hope that last one is obvious). For more info, visit https://t.co/De6i48ZYKP. pic.twitter.com/nuVY5kheDZ — City of Overland Park, Kansas (@opcares) January 6, 2023

Scenes from a recent Shawnee Mission West spirit rally.

A Zen way to start the day in kindergarten at Rosehill Elementary in Lenexa.

Yoga and mindfulness to start the week in Pre-K. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/P4KfnaiLqV — Rosehill Elementary (@Rosehill512) January 9, 2023

A moment of quiet contemplation at Shawnee Mission Park this week. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

