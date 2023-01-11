Our dear mother, Isabel Ann Byrne passed away on January 8, 2023 at Kansas City Hospice House after a short illness.

Isabel was born on February 15, 1929 to Louis Lee and Marsena Moss in Horton, Kansas. She grew up in Hiawatha, Kansas and graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1948. Upon graduation, Isabel moved to Kansas City, Missouri.

She married John E. Byrne on October 20, 1951 and they had seven children. They were married 55 years before he passed away in 2007. Isabel worked 21 years for Hallmark Cards before retiring in 1991. Isabel and John were members of St. Francis Xavier and St. Mark’s Catholic churches.

Isabel is survived by her children: J. Michael Byrne of Freeman, MO, Theresa (Phil) Lindsay of Spring Hill, KS, Rita (Brad) Power of Phoenix, AZ, Marsena (Bob) Alley of Kerrville, TX, Patrick (Judi) Byrne of Lee’s Summit, MO, Mary (Bob) Luder of Shawnee, KS and Phillip (Daria) Byrne of Overland Park, KS, 25 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12 at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO.

The family wishes to thank Kansas City Hospice for their compassionate and tender care of Isabel in her final days. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Kansas City Hospice, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145, or the charity of your choice.