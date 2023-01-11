Craig Halder

Olathe, Kansas – Craig Michael Halder, 61, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 surrounded by loved ones.

He was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father, grandfather, and friend. He will be sadly missed and always hold a place in our hearts.

Please join us in honoring his life on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Penwell-Gabel’s Olathe Chapel with visitation at 1:00 pm and service at 2:00 pm.