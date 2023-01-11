Lenexa commission OKs revised plan for 112-acre project off K-10

Satisfied that the conceptual plan for the Cedar Canyon West mixed-use development meets Lenexa’s land-use and density requirements, the city’s planning commission this week gave its approval for a second time.

Cedar Canyon West is 112 acres off K-10

Cedar Canyon West, on undeveloped land at the northeast corner of Canyon Creek Boulevard and Kansas Highway 10, includes office, retail, a business park and residential development of several densities.

This week’s discussion focused on two tracts of project that had been suggested for review by the city council, including a section of multi-family housing and the business park area.

City council pushed for lower density

The council had proposed a lighter density zoning than the applicant, Lenexa-based engineering and design firm Schlagel Associates, had requested for the nine multi-family buildings.

Dan Foster of Schlagel, told the planning commission that the future development would need the density of the apartments to encourage more commercial development and offset some of the considerable infrastructure needs in the undeveloped area.

Concept includes three- and four-story apartments

The buildings, which are mostly three stories, are well buffered and shielded from view, Foster said.

The proposal also would allow a few of the buildings to be three stories on one side and four on the east side because of the downward slope of the land, he said.

Councilmembers also had asked for more examination of the business park section and heavy truck traffic it might generate.

The full build-out of the project would include construction of new segments of Clare Road, 99th Street and 101st Street.

Some speakers raise concerns about traffic

Two people spoke during the public hearing, Richard Baumgartner and Jerry Tanner, who said they thought it was too early to discuss deviations for the multi-family buildings, since the plan is still in the concept stage.

They also expressed concerns about building roads and interchanges that could handle truck traffic for the business park area.

Commissioners noted that since the plan is still conceptual, the details and required traffic study will be worked out later, when the planning commission and the city council review a preliminary plan.

What happens next: The commission unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning and concept to the city council, which will once again review Cedar Canyon West on Feb. 7.