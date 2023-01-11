Tickets go on sale Friday for the popular holiday-themed Christmas Con. The convention is coming to the Midwest for the first time from June 9 to 11 at the Overland Park Convention Center. Photo via That's 4 Entertainment's Facebook page.
Christmas Con, a national holiday-themed convention, is coming to Overland Park.
From June 9 to 11, Christmas fans will be able to stroll the convention’s holiday market, take photos with Santa and meet celebrities from their favorite made-for-TV holiday rom-coms at the Overland Park Convention Center.
The greater Kansas City metro is a fitting destination for the event, being home to Hallmark, whose TV channel is one of the biggest producers of Christmas movies.
“Mean Girls” actor Jonathan Bennett will host
He starred in the 2022 film “The Holiday Sitter,” which was the Hallmark Channel’s first Christmas movie focused around a gay couple, as well as “The Christmas House” and “Christmas Made to Order.”
Some of the other stars set to attend this summer include Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, Brennan Elliott, Melissa Joan Hart (of “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” fame), Jen Lilley, Taylor Cole and Cameron Mathison.
More Christmas movie celebrities will be announced in the coming weeks, according to event organizers.
Prices for the Overland Park Christmas Con have not yet been released, but one-day passes for another Christmas Con event in New Jersey in December start at $60.
Christmas Con organizers told People Magazine that VIP tickets, which cost $250 for the New Jersey event, sold out in 20 minutes after going on sale.
This is Christmas Con’s first Midwest convention
Christmas Con began as a yearly gathering in 2019 in New Jersey.
“We have constantly been asked to bring Christmas Con to the Midwest and what better place to host a Christmas convention than the birthplace of Hallmark, Kansas City,” said convention founders Christina Figliolia and Liliana Kligman in a statement to People Magazine.
Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.
I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.
