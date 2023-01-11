From June 9 to 11, Christmas fans will be able to stroll the convention’s holiday market, take photos with Santa and meet celebrities from their favorite made-for-TV holiday rom-coms at the Overland Park Convention Center.

The greater Kansas City metro is a fitting destination for the event, being home to Hallmark, whose TV channel is one of the biggest producers of Christmas movies.

“Mean Girls” actor Jonathan Bennett will host

He starred in the 2022 film “The Holiday Sitter,” which was the Hallmark Channel’s first Christmas movie focused around a gay couple, as well as “The Christmas House” and “Christmas Made to Order.”

Some of the other stars set to attend this summer include Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, Brennan Elliott, Melissa Joan Hart (of “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” fame), Jen Lilley, Taylor Cole and Cameron Mathison.

More Christmas movie celebrities will be announced in the coming weeks, according to event organizers.

Tickets go on sale Friday

Starting Jan. 13, tickets can be purchased at That’s4Entertainment.com, the company organizing the event.

Prices for the Overland Park Christmas Con have not yet been released, but one-day passes for another Christmas Con event in New Jersey in December start at $60.

Christmas Con organizers told People Magazine that VIP tickets, which cost $250 for the New Jersey event, sold out in 20 minutes after going on sale.

This is Christmas Con’s first Midwest convention

Christmas Con began as a yearly gathering in 2019 in New Jersey.

“We have constantly been asked to bring Christmas Con to the Midwest and what better place to host a Christmas convention than the birthplace of Hallmark, Kansas City,” said convention founders Christina Figliolia and Liliana Kligman in a statement to People Magazine.

