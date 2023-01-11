  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

🎄Overland Park to host Christmas Con this summer

Tickets go on sale Friday for the popular holiday-themed Christmas Con. The convention is coming to the Midwest for the first time from June 9 to 11 at the Overland Park Convention Center. Photo via That's 4 Entertainment's Facebook page.

Christmas Con, a national holiday-themed convention, is coming to Overland Park.

From June 9 to 11, Christmas fans will be able to stroll the convention’s holiday market, take photos with Santa and meet celebrities from their favorite made-for-TV holiday rom-coms at the Overland Park Convention Center.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!