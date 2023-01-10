On Saturday, January 7th, 2023 Shue Lang Chaio, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Shue Lang was 95. Shue Lang was born in Yangzhou, China and immigrated to the United States in 1980 to be with her growing family.
Shue Lang prided herself in being the best grandmother to her grandchildren Danny, Darren, Denise, Vivian, and William. And later, be the best great grandmother to her great grandchildren Daylin, Tiverton, Tauren, and Sophia. Shue Lang enjoyed spending time outside gardening, doing yard work, going on long walks, knitting and sewing, cooking, and striking a conversation with anyone and everyone.
She will forever be remembered for her contagious smile and laugh, sense of humor, and being the ultimate caregiver. In addition to her own grandchildren, she helped take care and look after their cousins and has left her imprint on that generation. An imprint foundational in love, care, warmth, kindness, and generosity.
Shue Lang was preceded in death by her husband Chiao De Yi. She is survived by her son David (Sukwan) Chiao, daughter Chiu Chuen Ying (Chan Fung Ming), grand children Danny (Amy) Chiao, Darren Chiao, Denise Chiao, Vivian (Sam) Chang, William (May) Chan, and great grandchildren Daylin, Tiverton, Tauren Chiao, and Sophia Chang.
Private services will be held on January 10, 2023.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1