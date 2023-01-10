On Saturday, January 7th, 2023 Shue Lang Chaio, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Shue Lang was 95. Shue Lang was born in Yangzhou, China and immigrated to the United States in 1980 to be with her growing family.

Shue Lang prided herself in being the best grandmother to her grandchildren Danny, Darren, Denise, Vivian, and William. And later, be the best great grandmother to her great grandchildren Daylin, Tiverton, Tauren, and Sophia. Shue Lang enjoyed spending time outside gardening, doing yard work, going on long walks, knitting and sewing, cooking, and striking a conversation with anyone and everyone.