Patricia Annette Hoffman

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Ken Hoffman and her eldest sister Lova Duncan and mourned by siblings LaRue Shriver, Ted Lloyd (Marcie), Lynda Doane (Don), and Reta Bell (Lew), her children Ken (Penny) and Shari, grandchildren Chris (Jessica), Matt (Dee), Katharine, Jackson and Clayton, and great grandchildren Abby and Haylee.

Patricia Annette Lloyd was born December 23, 1936 to Ruby Reta Rees Lloyd and Dwight Evan Lloyd. She was the 4th of 6 children.

Pat was a baptized member of the Church of Christ. She was baptized at the age of 13 and attended a home church for years. She had belonged to the church in Spring Hill, Paola and most recently Overland Park.

Pat graduated as the valedictorian from her class at Spring Hill High School in 1954 and began a career as a legal assistant. She worked for several law offices and judges in her lifetime, first as a legal secretary, then managing their offices or as an administrative assistant or both.

Pat met her husband Kenneth Hoffman in 1953. They were engaged for 12 months and married January 21st, 1955. They were married for just over 60 years before Ken died March 17th, 2015.

She worked extensively with her husband Ken Hoffman during the time they were part of a partnership that owned Pemco Construction.

As a volunteer, Pat worked with the Girl Scouts, first as a Troop Leader, then Neighborhood chairman. Eventually she served on the council board, head of the board and was a representative at national meetings in Washington. She was president of the Hospital Auxiliary. She taught 4H sewing.

Through more than 30 years she played bridge with a group of women in Paola, Kansas that made her laugh out loud with them and cry with them and live life with them as if they were her sisters. She truly missed her friends that remained when she moved and missed those that passed on before her and counted each loss hard.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Penwell Gabel’s Olathe Chapel. The family will receive guests for a visitation following the service until 7:00pm.

Pat’s service will be livestreamed at the scheduled service time.

Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 4:00pm

Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel

14275 South Black Bob Road

Olathe, KS 66062

913-768-6777

Thursday, January 12, 2023, following the service until 7:00pm

Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel

14275 South Black Bob Road

Olathe, KS 66062

913-768-6777

Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family