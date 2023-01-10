  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Patricia Annette Hoffman

Patricia Annette Lloyd was born December 23, 1936 to Ruby Reta Rees Lloyd and Dwight Evan Lloyd. She was the 4th of 6 children.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Ken Hoffman and her eldest sister Lova Duncan and mourned by siblings LaRue Shriver, Ted Lloyd (Marcie), Lynda Doane (Don), and Reta Bell (Lew), her children Ken (Penny) and Shari, grandchildren Chris (Jessica), Matt (Dee), Katharine, Jackson and Clayton, and great grandchildren Abby and Haylee.