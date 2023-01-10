  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Historic downtown Overland Park church becoming hotel

The exterior of the historic Overland Park Presbyterian Church in downtown Overland Park.

The Overland Park City Council voted Monday to approve a final development plan to convert the historic Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel. File photo.

A developer is officially turning the historic Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a downtown boutique hotel.

The Overland Park City Council voted Monday to approve a final development plan to transform the vacant building at 8029 Overland Park Drive into a four-story, 30-room boutique hotel.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

