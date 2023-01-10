Historic downtown Overland Park church becoming hotel

The Overland Park City Council voted Monday to approve a final development plan to convert the historic Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel. File photo.
A developer is officially turning the historic Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a downtown boutique hotel.
The Overland Park City Council voted Monday to approve a final development plan to transform the vacant building at 8029 Overland Park Drive into a four-story, 30-room boutique hotel.
Developer making several improvements to 1929 building
In addition to remodeling the former church, Kansas City-based architecture firm SixTwentyOne and Edison District developer Tim Barton will add an exterior patio space to the northeast corner of the site.
The developers are also widening the sidewalks along Overland Park Drive and West 81st Street.
The developer plans to save multiple shade trees in front of the former church and update the property’s current landscaping, as well.
The city council unanimously approved the project
“Of all the different uses that I’ve heard pitched for this [property], I’m really excited that it will be a boutique hotel,” said Councilmember Logan Heley. “I think it will pair nicely for that district.”
Mayor Curt Skoog said he was pleased with the boutique hotel plan because it would preserve the former church building while also supplying the area’s need for more hotel space.
The church went on sale in 2016
At the time, the church congregation determined it could not afford the roughly $150,000 in necessary repairs to the original building.
Since selling their property, the church’s congregation has relocated to a different building at 7810 W. 79th St.
The developers didn’t give a construction timeline
During the meeting, the developers didn’t say when construction for the boutique hotel will begin.
First, Barton and SixTwentyOne will work with city staff to get building permits for the project, according to city documents.
Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.
I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1