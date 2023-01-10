Join Mid-America Nazarene University for its 2023 Speaker and Living Legacy Award ceremony honoring Ashford Collins, a vice principal at Valley Park Elementary in Overland Park.
This event is free event open to the public.
It will be from 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 inside the Gathering Chapel at 2030 E. College Way.
Olathe Public Library service projects
Visit the Indian Creek location, 161000 W. 135th Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday to participate in family-friendly service projects to benefit local agencies.
Other activities include a children’s craft fair from 2-3 p.m., children’s storytime at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and a showing of the movie “Selma” at 2 p.m.
Juliana Garcia
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
