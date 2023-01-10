Louis Dale Johnsen “Dale” was born to Louis & Frela Johnsen in Mansfield, Washington where he attended public school. He played on the high school baseball team, basketball team and ran track. Dale had a strong commitment to fitness and continued to run at least 2 miles a day for most of his life.

Dale worked at his father’s auto mechanic shop in Mansfield through high school. He met the love of his life Ethel right after high school, and they married in 1949. Dale and Ethel welcomed son Greg and then daughter Elaina into their lives during their time in Mansfield. Dale continued to work at his father’s shop, developing expert skill at repairing the wheat farming vehicles and large equipment that came into the shop. They moved to Omak where Dale first worked as a Service Manager at Golm Ford for a few years. He then worked at Omak Wood Products (“The Mill”) as vehicle and large equipment mechanic for 29 years. Dale enjoyed and excelled at mechanical work and became a certified Master Mechanic.

Dale became an avid motorcycle rider, taking many trips with friends and family. He and Ethel took many longer motorcycle trips around the beautiful Washington and Idaho area.

While in Omak, Dale was asked by the Omak Public Schools to develop and teach an Automotive Mechanics course for the high school students. He took on that challenge while still working full time. He ended up teaching auto mechanics during the day and working full time at The Mill at night, for one year.

The RLDS church was an important part of Dale’s life. He became an elder shortly after high school and served as pastor at the Bridgeport branch for many years. Several years after retirement, Dale and Ethel gathered to Blue Springs, Missouri to fulfill a lifelong desire of living closer to the centerplace. They became very involved with the Buckner Restoration branch of the RLDS church. Dale performed many upgrades and repair tasks for the church. Over the next many years, they spent time traveling to see family, taking walks in the park and performing many handyman jobs for friends and family.

Throughout his life, Dale loved helping people. He was passionate about helping other people, from handyman tasks to providing an ear to listen and support.

Dale was preceded in death by parents Louis and Frela Johnsen from Mansfield, WA, sister Betty Jenkins from Bridgeport, WA, brother Leonard Johnsen from Leawood, KS, son Greg Johnsen from Federal Way, WA, and daughter Elaina Smith from Lamoni, IA.

Dale was survived by wife of 74 years Ethel, sister Lena Dennis of Boise, ID, daughter in-law Sandy Johnsen of Federal Way, WA, grandchildren Doug Johnsen of Federal Way, WA, Michael Morris of Tampa, FL, Ryan Johnsen of Milton, WA, Tyler Morris of Lamoni, IA, great grandchildren Raelyn Morris of Tampa, FL, Carson Dale Morris of Lamoni, IA and Jace Leroy Morris of Lamoni, IA, and many beloved nieces and nephews.