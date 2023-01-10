  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Louis Dale Johnsen

July 10, 1928 – Dec. 23, 2022

Louis Dale Johnsen “Dale” was born to Louis & Frela Johnsen in Mansfield, Washington where he attended public school. He played on the high school baseball team, basketball team and ran track. Dale had a strong commitment to fitness and continued to run at least 2 miles a day for most of his life.