Lenexa Police search for suspects after rash of vandalism

The damage has prompted one newly-opened restaurant, which has been hit multiple times, to offer a reward leading to information.

Lenexa police suspect teenagers are responsible for a rash of vandalism in recent weeks that has hit a city park and at least two stores in an area around 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road.

Gift shop window broken

The vandalism occurred between December 14 and January 7.

The most recent, and likely most expensive damage was inflicted on Saturday, when someone hefted a brick through the glass window at Past and Presents Card Gifts and Home, 15020 W. 87th Street Parkway, according to Off. Danny Chavez, a Lenexa PD spokesperson.

Police are looking for three suspects

Based on security camera video, the police are looking for three people, Chavez said.

A detective has been assigned to investigate.

Chavez said the type of crime and its timing during school winter break point to the likelihood that juveniles are involved.

Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park also suffered damage

Most of the incidents happened in the shopping center where Past and Presents is located, but there was also vandalism across the street at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, Chavez said.

The park damage happened some time between January 1 and January 4, according to police.

Vandals damaged some sump pumps at the park and Christmas lights. Further east in the park they threw a dumpster into the empty Indian Trails swimming pool, he said.

Police are also checking into a report that someone approached the doors at Sunrise Assisted Living in the middle of the night on Saturday, but no vandalism was reported.

Sunrise, at 15055 W. 87th Street Parkway, is next door to the park and across from the shopping center.

New restaurant hit multiple times

At the same shopping center, Jefferson’s, a newly opened sports-themed bar at 14944 W.87th, Street Parkway has been hit three times.

Police said vandals came December 18, before the restaurant was opened, and poured trash out onto the parking lot.

Then, on New Year’s Day and again on Wednesday, Jan. 4, more damage to Jefferson’s turned up in the form of a disconnected power supply, broken bricks and trim and a smashed satellite dish on the roof.

The incidents prompted the store’s owners to offer a $300 reward for information.

Jefferson’s owner is frustrated

The broken equipment, spilled paint and trash and power disconnect caused the restaurant to delay its opening, according to a post on Jefferson’s Facebook page.

The news that other businesses besides Jefferson’s were also damaged did not make Jefferson’s owner Nick Price relieved that his business wasn’t being singled out.

Since the weekend, he said he’s heard of additional businesses in the area that were affected.

“I definitely wouldn’t say it makes me feel any better about the situation,” Price said, “but it just reinforces that this needs to stop.”

“We are all local business owners that are getting our livelihoods impacted by this vandalism. The best thing we can do right now is stick together and have each other’s backs. Hopefully this is the last time we hear of these vandals.”

Total damages from all the incidents were still being assessed this week.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.