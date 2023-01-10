  Roxie Hammill  - Lenexa

Lenexa Police search for suspects after rash of vandalism

A security camera caught the image of one suspect outside a Jefferson's in Lenexa.

Security camera footage of one suspect, right, and trash and debris strewn about the parking lot of Jefferson's in Lenexa. Images via Jefferson's Facebook page.

Lenexa police suspect teenagers are responsible for a rash of vandalism in recent weeks that has hit a city park and at least two stores in an area around 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road.

The damage has prompted one newly-opened restaurant, which has been hit multiple times, to offer a reward leading to information.